 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Kitchens
15+ Post-KonMari Kitchens to Drool Over
Recipes
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches

Bag of Lucky Charms Marshmallows

This Company Is Giving the People What They Want: Lucky Charms Marshmallows Only

For as long as Lucky Charms cereal has existed (since 1964, to be exact), people have coveted the multicolored marshmallows that complement the shaped little oat pieces. While General Mills has created a marshmallows-only box in the past, it's typically only been done as a specialty item — once as a sweepstakes prize, and once for Kylie Jenner.

Recently, one candy and sweets manufacturer, Medley Hills Farm, decided to give the people what they want: a bag of those sugary little marshmallows. The brand is currently selling a 1.5-pound bag of the marshmallows on Amazon for $14. A one-pound bag is currently listed for $12.

According to the reviews, they are, in fact, magically freaking delicious. One reviewer wrote, "You will feel every bit of your hopeful ten year old life again, where bills and jobs were a distant murky future. Enjoy every precious moment of your recaptured youth."

While we're certain that a marshmallows-only bag would elicit a delicious and nostalgia-ridden experience, it's also slightly hard to justify the nearly-$15 price tag when you can also just pick the marshmallows out of a regular box of Lucky Charms.

A photo posted by Brandi Milloy (@brandimilloy) on

Related
Lucky Charms Finally Releases a Marshmallows-Only Box — but There's a Catch
Lucky Charms Marshmallow Treats For Happy Snacking
This Just In: A Lucky Charms Knockoff Is Tastier Than the Original

Join the conversation
Lucky CharmsMarshmallowsFood NewsFood TrendsCereal
Gordon Ramsay
by Erin Cullum
Moet 6-Pack of Mini Champagne Bottles
Food News
OMG Moët Now Sells Mini Bottles of Champagne by the 6-Pack Like Beer
by Anna Monette Roberts
Butterbeer Marshmallows
Food News
Butterbeer Marshmallows Are Real, and Muggles Can Buy Them Online!
by Erin Cullum
Disneyland Mac 'n' Cheese Cones Review
Food Reviews
The Tastiest On-the-Go Dish at Disneyland That Will Fill You Up
by Anna Monette Roberts
Is Giada De Laurentiis Opening a Chain Pasta Restaurant?
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Is Cooking Up Something Big: A Nationwide Pasta Chain
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds