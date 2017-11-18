 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
An Appetizer So Wonderfully Cheesy, You'll Be Scraping the Edges of the Dish
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Holiday Food
12 Big-Ticket Kitchen Items That Are Actually Worth the Expense

Baked Goat Cheese With Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

An Appetizer So Wonderfully Cheesy, You'll Be Scraping the Edges of the Dish

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipes from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present the first online look at this baked goat cheese recipe from Luci Petlack, the blogger behind Luci's Morsels.

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

This baked goat cheese dip is a sure win for any occasion. On a recent trip to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, my husband and I opted for dinner at a Scottish pub one night, looking for tasty comfort food. Trying to be good, we ordered salads and healthier options but decided to splurge on its goat cheese appetizer. Though the rest of the food was fine, the starter took us quite by surprise. The dish was served with honey and topped with dried fruit, and we scraped the edges of the dish to get every bite possible.

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

Goat cheese is an easy choice for your Thanksgiving spread since so many people love it. This recipe adds sour cream and lemon zest to add a tart flavor that counters all the sweetness in the toppings. I love using these mini croquette dishes for baking and serving, but you can use any oven-safe dish you have on hand. Feel free to get creative with the toppings. I used dried tart cherries, salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds), and toasted, slivered almonds. You can easily substitute dried cranberries or apricots, sunflower seeds, and your favorite chopped nut!

Related
Baked Goat Cheese: The World's Easiest Appetizer
A 20-Minute Appetizer That'll Make Dinner Party Guests Swoon
Absolutely Fabulous Apricot, Goat Cheese, and Almond Bites
Baked Goat Cheese Dip

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

Baked Goat Cheese With Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients

  1. 10 ounces goat cheese
  2. 1/2 cup sour cream
  3. Zest of 1 lemon (about 1 1/2 teaspoons)
  4. 3 teaspoons julienned fresh sage (can substitute 1 teaspoon dried sage leaves)
  5. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  6. 1/4 cup honey
  7. 1/4 cup dried tart cherries or cranberries, roughly chopped
  8. 1/4 cup salted pepitas
  9. 1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  10. Crackers or baguette slices, to serve

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Meanwhile, thoroughly combine goat cheese, sour cream, lemon zest, sage, and salt in medium bowl.
  3. Place goat cheese mixture in small baking dishes, leaving at least 1/4 inch at top.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes.
  5. Remove from oven.
  6. Top with honey, cherries, pepitas, and almonds.
  7. Serve with crackers or baguette slices.

Information

Category
Dips, Appetizers
Cuisine
North American
Yield
Serves 6
Cook Time
40 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Luci Petlack
Join the conversation
Thanksgiving Chef RecipesHoliday FoodPS Influencer FoodHoliday LivingFall FoodOriginal RecipesAppetizersCheeseRecipesThanksgiving
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis's 20 Most Popular Pasta Recipes You Need in Your Life
by Erin Cullum
Pear-Cranberry Deep-Dish Pie Recipe From Magnolia Journal
Holiday Food
Joanna Gaines Shares the Pie She'll Be Making This Season
by Joanna Gaines
Gifts For Insecure Fans
Gift Guide
9 Gifts That Will Make Insecure Fans Hella Hype For the Holidays
by Terry Carter
Pumpkin Cornbread Drop Biscuits Recipe
Holiday Food
Your Dinner Table Isn't Complete Without Pumpkin Cornbread Biscuits
by Anna Monette Roberts
Should I Host Thanksgiving?
Family Life
Moms, Take Thanksgiving Off This Year
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds