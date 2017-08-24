 Skip Nav
Baked Potato Soup Might Be the Ultimate Gloomy-Weather Comfort Food

There's nothing as comforting as a big bowl of soup on a chilly night, especially one that tastes just like a baked potato! If you happened to be baking a couple potatoes for dinner already, throw a couple more in the oven so you can make this amazingly delicious soup.

Once you have your potatoes baked (I find it easiest while the potatoes are baking to bake the bacon in the oven at the same time), it takes no time to put the soup together. You can blend the whole potato and the skin, but I like to cube about a quarter of the potato to add a little more texture. Top your soup with all of your favorite baked potato condiments like chives, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. Each bite will warm your soul.

Ingredients

  1. 2 medium russet potatoes (about 1/2 pound each)
  2. 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  3. 2 1/2 cups sliced leeks (about 2 medium leeks; white and light green parts), rinsed well
  4. 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  5. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  6. 2 cups homemade or low-salt canned chicken broth
  7. 1/2 cup milk (low-fat, optional)
  8. 1/2 cup sour cream (low-fat, optional)
  9. 4 thick slices bacon
  10. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar (about 1/4 pound)
  11. 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion greens or chives

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 375°F. Scrub the potatoes in water, pat dry, and pierce in several places with a fork. Set them directly on an oven rack and bake until very tender when pierced with a fork, about 1 hour. Let cool completely on a wire rack. If desired, use a cookie sheet covered in tinfoil topped with a cooling rack and place individual strips of bacon on the cooling rack. Cook until the bacon is crisp, checking frequently; it should take 20-25 minutes to crisp.
  2. Melt the butter in a soup pot over medium-low heat. Add the leeks and garlic, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the broth and 2 cups water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until the leeks are very tender, about 20 minutes.
  3. If you haven't cooked your bacon in the oven, put the bacon in a skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the bacon saucer lined with paper towels to drain and cool. Chop finely.
  4. When the potatoes are cool, cut one of them in half lengthwise. Use a large spoon to scoop the flesh in one piece from each half. Cut the flesh into 1/2-inch cubes and set aside. Coarsely chop the potato skin and the entire remaining potato and add to the pot with the leeks.
  5. Purée the contents of the pot in a blender until very smooth (you'll need to work in two batches). Return the puréed soup to a clean soup pot and reheat over medium low.
  6. Whisk together the milk and sour cream until smooth and then whisk this into the soup, along with 1/2 cup of the cheddar. Stir in the diced potato.
  7. The soup should be fairly thick, but if it seems too thick, thin it with a little water. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with the remaining cheddar, the bacon bits, and the scallions or chives.

Information

Category
Other, Soups/Stews
Yield
Makes about 6 cups, or enough to serve 4
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lauren Hendrickson
Gayle-Dalager Gayle-Dalager 5 years
Lauren All of your recipes are absolutely amazing, Definitely 5STAR You should be on television, not Rachel Ray!!
Lsenter Lsenter 5 years
This soup was delish....very easy to make, I will add a bit of chicken broth next time....my family loved it
Rancher'sGirl Rancher'sGirl 7 years
This is beyond yummy! My husband actually craves this soup during Autumn and Winter. :)
kaks11 kaks11 8 years
This is my favorite soup to make. I came back on here to grab a pic to add to my Tastebook I am creating for my mom for Christmas! I think I am going to make this this weekend. Yummm.
TidalWave23 TidalWave23 8 years
Ohmygosh - The pictures :drool: Next to Lobster Bisque, Baked Potato soup is my absolute favorite!!!
jflutterjess jflutterjess 9 years
I am going to try this one out! Thanks Yumsugar!
kiwitwist kiwitwist 9 years
I made it tonight and it was great!
Casasailer Casasailer 9 years
I made this last night and it is amazing. I used skim milk, and fat free sour cream, and no bacon and it was yummy. Can't wait to have leftovers for lunch today.
aimeeb aimeeb 9 years
lexichloe ya I know. Scary.
lexichloe lexichloe 9 years
Wow, the calories...but that means it's very, very good...:)
veronicaraye veronicaraye 9 years
yummy, nice & warm for winter nights!
emalove emalove 9 years
I think I'd pass on this...I don't care for creamy soups usually.
askmetostay askmetostay 9 years
oooh, yum....i made creamy cheddar soup a la one paula deen 2 nights ago....this looks yummy too!!
ElizabethRae ElizabethRae 9 years
Okay, I take back my question about it being a new feature. Oops! I was wedding planning around the time that it started so I totally missed the connection. But I do love it!
ElizabethRae ElizabethRae 9 years
Is "Soup's On" going to be a new feature? I LOVE soup and this one looks particularly amazing!
kiwitwist kiwitwist 9 years
this looks wonderful Yum!
mamaseacat mamaseacat 9 years
Mmm... Baked potato soup. Yet another great meal for a cold winter day. This is a good recipe to have when you have extra baked potato. There's also a baked potato salad that I really like, too. You take the same ingredients for building a baked potato but you just dice the potatoes then stir everything (sour cream, chives, bacon bits, cheese, etc.) up in a bowl.
ALSW ALSW 9 years
Looks fantastic!
Food Food 9 years
That soup looks beautiful, i love that first pic!
Entertainment Entertainment 9 years
Oh, fantastic! I can't wait to try this recipe
Bettyesque Bettyesque 9 years
My favorite!
cosmetics-queen cosmetics-queen 9 years
Yummy...can't wait for lunch time.
aimeeb aimeeb 9 years
This looks yummy...
fragiletearz fragiletearz 9 years
This looks amazing, can't wait to try the recipe out.
