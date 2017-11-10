Ben & Jerry's New Marshmallow-Filled Ice Cream Flavor Will Make You Melt

 Skip Nav
Ben & Jerry's released yet another ice cream flavor in collaboration with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Joining The Tonight Dough and the sadly discontinued Late Night Snack is Marshmallow Moon: vanilla ice cream with marshmallows, graham cracker swirls, and fudge flakes.

Here's a fun fact: according to the press release, Marshmallow Moon was actually developed years ago, and Ben & Jerry's even considered releasing it instead of Tonight Dough. Though the new flavor sounds delicious, Tonight Dough has been one of Ben & Jerry's top-selling flavors since its release, so it was probably for the best.

In a statement, Fallon said, "I'm so excited about Marshmallow Moon. And the name totally makes sense, because the Tonight Show logo has a moon, and I have a body like a marshmallow."

The new flavor is part of Ben & Jerry's secretive Special Stash program, in which artisan ice cream flavors will only be available for a limited time in designated shops and online. Fallon will be donating all of his proceeds from every pint sold to the SeriousFun Children's Network, a global recreational camp for children with serious illnesses.

Image Source: Ben & Jerry's
