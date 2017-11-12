 Skip Nav
12 Top-Rated Bottles of Champagne That Are Worth the Splurge

Browsing the sparkling wine aisle for the best Champagne can be a daunting task. Luckily, the world's finest wines are available online at the touch of a button. Whether you want to splurge on a nice bottle of Champagne for a holiday party, celebrate a wedding or engagement, or simply have an idea as to what makes one bottle of bubbly more special than the other, here's a list of some of the best Champagnes in the world — each given at least two ratings of 95 or higher by prestigious wine publications.

2002 Salon Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut Chardonnay
2004 Moet Chandon Dom Perignon Rosé
2004 Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Alexandra Grande Cuvée Rosé
2009 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut
2002 Piper-Heidsieck Brut Vintage Rare
2005 Charles Heidsieck Brut Millésimé
2002 Billecart-Salmon Cuvée Nicolas Francois Brut
Laurent-Perrier NV Grand Siècle Grande Cuvée Brut
2000 Krug Brut 'Clos D'Ambonnay' Blanc De Noirs Champagne
2006 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs
2002 Gosset Celebris Extra Brut
2002 Bollinger R.D. Extra Brut
Food ReviewsChampagne
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds