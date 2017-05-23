 Skip Nav
OMG Moët Now Sells Mini Bottles of Champagne by the 6-Pack Like Beer
Moet 6-Pack of Mini Champagne Bottles

OMG Moët Now Sells Mini Bottles of Champagne by the 6-Pack Like Beer

If you have $100 to kill and want to drink like the stars, then I have a thrilling announcement for you: Moët & Chandon has started selling its mini bottles in a convenient six-pack, called the Moët Mini Share Pack. No, my friends, this is no $1 Trader Joe's canned wine. The mini bottles are filled with 187 milliliters of Moët's classic Imperial Brut (about one and a half glasses worth). Now, you aren't expected to swig this fine Champagne straight from the glass bottle directly. Each pack comes with golden flute toppers that you attach to the lip of the bottle, so you can drink out of your mini bottle like royalty. Don't know about you, but I WANT ONE.

Food News
