OMG, Target Is Releasing a Whole New Line of $5 Wines!

The struggle to find the best cheap bottle of wine from Target is over, because there's a whole new line of wines available for $5 each. Five bottles, $5 apiece — yes, really! The new line is called California Roots, and it includes Cabernet, Red Blend, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay, all made with "premium, California-grown grapes," according to a press release. The exclusive-to-Target wine will be available at more than 1,100 Target stores nationwide starting on Sept. 3.

As if we didn't already have a problem sticking to our shopping list at Target, we have a feeling we're going to have to stock up every time we see these in the store. Get a closer look at each of the bottles (I've got my eye on you, Cabernet) and see what Target has to say about each of the wines' flavor profiles ahead.