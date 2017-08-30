 Skip Nav
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
Get the Dish
The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
OMG, Target Is Releasing a Whole New Line of $5 Wines!

The struggle to find the best cheap bottle of wine from Target is over, because there's a whole new line of wines available for $5 each. Five bottles, $5 apiece — yes, really! The new line is called California Roots, and it includes Cabernet, Red Blend, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay, all made with "premium, California-grown grapes," according to a press release. The exclusive-to-Target wine will be available at more than 1,100 Target stores nationwide starting on Sept. 3.

As if we didn't already have a problem sticking to our shopping list at Target, we have a feeling we're going to have to stock up every time we see these in the store. Get a closer look at each of the bottles (I've got my eye on you, Cabernet) and see what Target has to say about each of the wines' flavor profiles ahead.

Related
This Cheap Wine From Walmart Is Ranked as One of the Best in the World

California Roots Cabernet Sauvignon
California Roots Red Blend
California Roots Pinot Grigio
California Roots Chardonnay
California Roots Moscato
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food NewsGrocery ShoppingWineTarget
Join The Conversation
Eva Longoria
21 Times Eva Longoria's Love For Wine Was So Relatable
by Alessandra Foresto
What Is Orange Wine?
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best New Candy 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Candy Releases of the Year, So Far
by Erin Cullum
Celebrities Who Love Hi-Chew
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
No Sugar in Smoothie King's Smoothies
Health News
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds