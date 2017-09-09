 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding

Best Day to Shop For Deals at Whole Foods

The 1 Thing That Will Save You Major Money at Whole Foods

Saving money might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're shopping at Whole Foods, but rest assured, there's a major way to avoid the "Whole Foods, whole paycheck" stereotype. Beyond the more obvious ways to save money at Whole Foods, like bringing your own bags, there's a little-known secret that a Whole Foods employee told me. Shopping on a certain day of the week will help you save more money than any other day: Wednesday.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Whole Foods food editor Molly Siegler said, "Wednesday is the day that our sale cycle turns over, so it actually ends up being a day where there are twice as many sales, so that's sort of a fun, magic day to come in." You'll see more of those yellow "sale" tags on shelves than you typically would, so Wednesdays are the perfect day to stock up on pantry staples, frozen foods, and meat.

Related
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods

"In addition to those in-store sales, we have mobile coupons that are part of our app. These coupons are updated regularly, and you just have the cashier scan the barcode that's exclusive to you," Molly said.

Armed with these insider secrets, you'll never waste money at Whole Foods again. If you shop on a Wednesday and take advantage of the Whole Foods Try Before You Buy Policy, you'll really be living the dream.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Budget TipsFood ShoppingFood NewsGrocery ShoppingWhole FoodsBudget
Join The Conversation
Humor
Whole Foods Officially Lowered Prices, and People Are Freaking the F*ck Out
by Kelsey Garcia
Cheap DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
by Marina Liao
Surprising Products From Whole Foods
Food News
11 Awesome Foods You Never Knew You Could Get at Whole Foods
by Anna Monette Roberts
Teavana Unsweetened Meyer Lemon Black Craft Iced Tea
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
McDonald's Bottled Coffee
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds