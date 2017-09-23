17 Awesome Desserts You Didn't Know You Could Get at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is the best place to shop for just about everything, but especially for dessert. When you've got a sweet tooth that must be satisfied immediately and don't want to spend the time (or the money) on making a dessert from scratch, Trader Joe's has your back with affordable and irresistible cookies, ice cream, macarons, gelato, pies, and much more. And while you probably have your go-to list of Trader Joe's items you pick up on every trip, there are some unexpected sweets that you might not even realize exist. Read on to discover 17 of your new favorite ways to treat yourself with desserts from Trader Joe's.