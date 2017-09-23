 Skip Nav
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
Dinner
10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Awesome Desserts You Didn't Know You Could Get at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is the best place to shop for just about everything, but especially for dessert. When you've got a sweet tooth that must be satisfied immediately and don't want to spend the time (or the money) on making a dessert from scratch, Trader Joe's has your back with affordable and irresistible cookies, ice cream, macarons, gelato, pies, and much more. And while you probably have your go-to list of Trader Joe's items you pick up on every trip, there are some unexpected sweets that you might not even realize exist. Read on to discover 17 of your new favorite ways to treat yourself with desserts from Trader Joe's.

Related
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Trader Joe'sFood NewsGrocery ShoppingDessert
Join The Conversation
Vegan
Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!
by Jenny Sugar
Where to Buy Whole Foods Boozy Milkshakes
Food News
by Victoria Messina
Trader Joe's Boatswain American IPA
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's New IPA Is Gloriously Tasty and Ridiculously Cheap
by Angela Elias
Puerto Rican Recipes
Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
Stew Leonard's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cup
Food News
This Soft-Serve Ice Cream Comes in a Freaking Cup Filled With Cookie Dough
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds