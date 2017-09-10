A Definitive Ranking of Fast-Food Breakfasts

To be honest, I only like breakfast when it happens after 10 a.m. and I don't have to cook it. Ideally, fast-food breakfasts are my favorite, because they're quick, easy, and delicious. As someone who travels frequently, I've had my fair share of fast food and especially breakfasts. It's probably the only meal where I think I actually like just about everything on the menu, mostly because bacon is a huge factor in those menus. Ahead, find my definitive ranking of fast-food breakfasts, but let me make it clear that I highly approve of each of the following options, which made this ranking difficult and pretty equal. However, there can only be one winner.