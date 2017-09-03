 Skip Nav
Learn to Cut Pineapple, in Pictures
The Best of Epcot: Take Your Taste Buds Around the World

Epcot at Disney World is massive. I spent nearly two days in the park and still didn't get to taste everything I wanted to. While it can be daunting to spot all the best foods from each country, allow this list of 12 things to help guide you in a delicious direction. Prepare to take your taste buds around the world!

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Walt Disney World for the purpose of writing this story.

Croissant Doughnut ($5)
La Fin Du Monde Draft ($11)
Fresh Baguettes (Demi is $2)
Everything French
French Ice Cream ($5)
Fish and Chips ($21)
Sticky Toffee Pudding ($8)
Margaritas ($13-$15)
Trio Combo ($17)
Red Sangria ($12) and Rossini ($13)
Classic Margherita Pizza ($13)
Spicy Seafood Ramen ($12)
