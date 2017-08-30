15 Awesome Foods You Didn't Know You Could Get at Sam's Club

It's easy to get overwhelmed as soon as you walk into Sam's Club and begin to navigate the seemingly endless aisles, so we've gathered 15 hidden gems you shouldn't overlook. It's no secret that Sam's Club provides countless deals on pantry staples and bulk items, but it also carries unexpected snacks, organic offerings, and desserts you might not have tried before. On your next trip to the members-only grocery store, look out for the following 15 items that will make your checkout haul the best yet.