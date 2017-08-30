 Skip Nav
Food Video
You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Awesome Foods You Didn't Know You Could Get at Sam's Club

It's easy to get overwhelmed as soon as you walk into Sam's Club and begin to navigate the seemingly endless aisles, so we've gathered 15 hidden gems you shouldn't overlook. It's no secret that Sam's Club provides countless deals on pantry staples and bulk items, but it also carries unexpected snacks, organic offerings, and desserts you might not have tried before. On your next trip to the members-only grocery store, look out for the following 15 items that will make your checkout haul the best yet.

Related
13 Ways to Save Major Money at Sam's Club
13 Awesome Foods You Didn't Know You Could Get at Costco
8 Grocery Store Policies You Should Be Taking Advantage Of

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sam's ClubConsumerismFood ShoppingGrocery Shopping
Join The Conversation
Consumerism
8 Secrets From Amazon Employees, Including the Weirdest Thing Someone's Ordered
by Nicole Yi
How to Grocery Shop at Costco For One Person
Budget Tips
How to Smartly Grocery Shop at Costco For 1
by Anna Monette Roberts
Ways to Save on Groceries
Budget Tips
9 Tips For Saving More at the Grocery Store
by Hilary White
Best Things to Buy at Target
Budget Tips
10 Things You Should Buy at Target
by Hilary White
Changes Amazon Is Making to Whole Foods
Budget Tips
Amazon Is Changing Whole Foods a Lot, in Ways You'll Actually Like
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds