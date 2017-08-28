 Skip Nav
20 Kitchen Products You Should Buy at Ikea — and 3 You Shouldn't

It's easy to get overwhelmed by Ikea's seemingly endless selection of kitchen products, and it's important to know which ones are truly worth the purchase. Some of the store's budget-friendly cooking tools simply can't be beat, while others are worth skipping in the interest of investing in a higher-quality product. Ahead, see the 20 Ikea kitchen products we highly recommend, plus the three that you'll thank yourself for bypassing.

three-piece kitchen utensil set
$4
Buy Now
Blanda Blank stainless steel bowls
$2
Buy Now
18-piece dinnerware set
$35
Buy Now
Ikea's garlic presser
$4
Buy Now
bamboo serving bowl
$13
Buy Now
whisk
$5
Buy Now
Finstilt patterned mug
$3
Buy Now
white Ikea colander
$10
Buy Now
Ikea rubber spatulas
$1
Buy Now
Ikea's muffin tin
$10
Buy Now
Sanning bowl
$2
Buy Now
Ikea's cutting boards (set of two)
$4
Buy Now
Ikea's three-quart pot with a lid
$20
Buy Now
Ikea's microplane
$5
Buy Now
Ikea's set of three saucepans
$13
Buy Now
Ikea's Lyckad dish
$5
Buy Now
Ikea's wooden spoons
$2
Buy Now
mortar and pestle
$15
Buy Now
bamboo cutting board
$15
Buy Now
pasta insert
$10
Buy Now
Ikea's pans
$25
Buy Now
Ikea's chef's knife
$17
Buy Now
ice pop molds
$2
Buy Now
KitchensFood ShoppingIkeaBudget
