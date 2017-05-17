 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 20 Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes of All Time
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Budget Tips
This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes
Guy Fieri
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 20 Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes of All Time

Ina Garten, culinary queen, is the source if inspiration you need if you're tired of making the same chicken recipes all the time. The Barefoot Contessa's chicken recipes are guaranteed to be crowd pleasing and easy to follow — she's a stickler about measurements, after all. Ahead, discover 20 of the best Ina Garten chicken recipes that have ever existed, and be prepared to answer the question "What's for dinner?"

Related
15 Ina Garten Recipes That Will Make You Say, "How Easy Is That?"

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity ChefsFood NetworkIna GartenDinnerRecipesChicken
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Trends
by Krista Jones
Panda Express Orange Chicken Recipe
Recipes
The Secret Behind Panda Express's Famous Orange Chicken
by Anna Monette Roberts
Why Is Rotisserie Chicken So Addicting?
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
by Perri Konecky
Healthy Recipes
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Grocery List For Someone on a Budget
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
by Erin Cullum
What Should You Throw Away?
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
by Tara Block
Who Will Play Sabrina on Riverdale?
Dove Cameron
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Make Chicken Breast Taste Good
Healthy Eating Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Healthy Recipes From Celeb Chefs
Healthy Recipes
18 Celebrity Chefs Share the Healthy Recipes They Eat at Home
by Kelli Acciardo
Alcoholic Ice Pops For Sale in America
Food News
Yes! Boozy Frozen Poptails Are Now Available in the States
by Anna Monette Roberts
Five Guys Is America's Favorite Burger Chain
Food News
by Terry Carter
Wendy's Year of Free Chicken Nuggets For 18 Million Retweets
Food News
This Guy Asked Wendy's For a Year of Free Chicken Nuggets — and It Worked
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds