Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes
Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

If there's one staple that should always be in your freezer, it's chicken. Delicious, healthy, affordable, and filling, it's also easy to defrost and incredibly versatile. From tacos to pasta to salad, there isn't much you can't do with it. Don't have a lot of time to spare for most meals? That's OK: many recipes made with America's most popular meat can be cooked up in a flash; keep reading for inspiration.

— Additional reporting by Aemilia Madden

23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker

Fast And EasyNew Year's ResolutionsDinnerRecipesChickenBack To School
fuzzles fuzzles 5 years
It's NEVER to early for a chicken quesadilla! :drool:
Mandy-Harris Mandy-Harris 6 years
Is 10am too early for a chicken quesadilla? These look amazing.
