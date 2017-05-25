The Most Instagrammable Milkshakes in America

With names like "Insane Shakes" and "Freak Frappes," crazy milkshakes have taken America by storm — "crazy" because these shake shops across the country are serving up completely over-the-top milkshakes for one key purpose: to compel customers to Instagram these monstrous, indulgent creations. And we do, because who can say no to a candy-covered mug or a shake topped six inches high with toppings like cotton candy, cupcakes, and bacon toppings? These artisanal shakes are reason enough to book a trip to various cities all over the States, and you'll agree wholeheartedly once you feast your eyes on them.