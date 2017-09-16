 Skip Nav
A Definitive Ranking of All the Pop-Tarts Flavors, From Worst to Best

It's difficult to rank Pop-Tarts, to be completely honest, because the flavors vary based on how you prepare the pastries. I would rank a frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tart much higher than a toasted one, just like I'd rank a toasted Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tart way beyond a nontoasted one. For this completely scientific ranking, I've imagined each flavor in its ideal preparation to give them all a fair shake. Scroll through to see where everything falls and let us know which ones are your faves!

Cherry
Strawberry
Red Velvet
Raspberry
Cinnamon Roll
Confetti Cupcake
Blue Raspberry
Chocolate Chip
Chocolatey Caramel
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Cookies & Cream
Chocolate Fudge
Blueberry
Hot Fudge Sundae
S'mores
Wild Berry
Brown Sugar Cinnamon
Pop-Tarts
