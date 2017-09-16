A Definitive Ranking of All the Pop-Tarts Flavors, From Worst to Best

It's difficult to rank Pop-Tarts, to be completely honest, because the flavors vary based on how you prepare the pastries. I would rank a frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tart much higher than a toasted one, just like I'd rank a toasted Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tart way beyond a nontoasted one. For this completely scientific ranking, I've imagined each flavor in its ideal preparation to give them all a fair shake. Scroll through to see where everything falls and let us know which ones are your faves!