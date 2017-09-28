 Skip Nav
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
11 Reasons You Need to Shop the Amazon Kitchen Sale Before It's Too Late
These Are the Best Candies You Should Be Buying at Whole Foods Right Now

Whole Foods stocks a whole hell of a lot of really delicious chocolates, in case you weren't aware. Many of the brands in the store use the highest quality of ingredients, which make for a delicious treat any time of day. The various candies have a whole host of ingredients in them, whether it's ginger, coconut, or even habanero salt. As a lover of all things chocolate, I've slowly eaten my way through pretty much everything Whole Foods has to offer, and these are the 12 candies you should be grabbing from the candy aisle on your next trip to the store. Trust me.

Lake Champlain Chocolates Toffee & Almond Crunch
Green & Black's Ginger
Hu Kitchen Hazelnut Butter Dark Chocolate
Justin's Peanut Butter Cups
Eating Evolved Coconut Butter Cups Mint Cream
Theo Coconut Mint
Alter Eco Salted Caramel Truffles
Mast Goat Milk Chocolate
Madécasse Salted Almond Dark Chocolate
Alter Eco Dark Quinoa
Fine & Raw Habanero Salt
Divine 70% Dark Chocolate and Mint
