 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
Make Disneyland's Grey Stuff — It's Delicious!
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts

Betsey Johnson Pumpkin Spice Latte Purse

There's an Actual Pumpkin Spice Latte Purse For Committed Fans Only

We thought we'd seen peak pumpkin-spice madness when we discovered pumpkin spice cough drops, but fashion designer Betsey Johnson has taken the PSL obsession to a level we never thought possible. She recently released a pumpkin spice latte purse that allows you to carry the quintessential Fall beverage with you all year round — literally. The Kitsch Pumpkin Spice Crossbody ($78) is a white bag in a cylindrical shape that resembles a Starbucks cup, and the meticulous details will make any PSL-lover swoon. The crossbody bag is covered in whimsical pumpkin and leaf designs, has the hashtag #Iloveyoualatte on the side, features a realistic-looking lipstick mark on the "lid," has check boxes for "sugar, spice, and everything nice" where the boxes for "decaf" and "syrup" would normally be, and is complete with a gold chain strap.

While a $5 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte might satisfy your cravings and get you the quintessential Instagram, this pricier version guarantees you can sport your favorite coffee beverage at all times. Sure, it's pretty damn over the top, but if this is your definition of the perfect Fall handbag, there's no shame in rocking it!

Related
Holy Sh*t — Pop Secret Now Has Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Image Source: Betsey Johnson
Join the conversation
Pumpkin SpiceFood HumorPumpkinsFood ShoppingFood NewsFallHalloweenBetsey JohnsonBags
Join The Conversation
ALDI
8 Things You Don't Know About Aldi, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Halloween Candy at the Dollar Tree
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Prosecco Jeroboam From Aldi
ALDI
by Perri Konecky
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Most Popular 2017 Halloween Costumes to Buy
Halloween
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds