Once You See Beyoncé's Epic Birthday Cake, You'll Be Buzzing About It All Day

Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday in Philadelphia this year. The Lemonade singer was in town to attend her husband's annual Made in America festival when she received an epic three-tier, honey lavender-flavored birthday cake literally fit for a queen. The stunning cake was created by Cake Life Bake Shop located in Philly after receiving a request for a black and yellow cake "with a geode theme."

Lily Fischer, the bakery's co-owner, and Rebecca Craig, head chef, took two whole days to work their magic and make Queen Bey's birthday request as gorgeous and appetizing as possible. "It was pretty amazing," Fischer told Philly Mag. "Everyone here knows that I love Beyoncé [so] pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyoncé."

The birthday cake was topped with a crown inspired by Beyoncé's jaw-dropping Grammy performance earlier this year and adorned with edible sugar crystals to go with the beehive and crown-shaped cookies. "Everything was Queen Bey-ified, if you will," Fischer said.

From the looks of the things, the bakery surely did the "Flawless" singer justice! Click through the Instagarm gallery below to see more photos of the desserts Beyoncé devoured for her birthday.