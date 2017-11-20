 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Make the "Blooming Marshmallow" Everyone's Been Talking About at Home!
Food Video
Eat the Trend: Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti
Appetizers
40+ make-ahead appetizers, the secret weapon of smart hosts
Holiday Living
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment

Blooming Marshmallow Recipe

Make the "Blooming Marshmallow" Everyone's Been Talking About at Home!

We have been obsessing over chef Dominique Ansel's latest creation, the Blossoming Hot Chocolate that has been making waves all over Instagram. But we're too impatient to wait until our next trip to Tokyo to try it ourselves, so we whipped up a homemade batch inspired by the great that's sure to become your new favorite party trick with friends all Winter long!

Granted, we only went with plain vanilla; for all the fun flavor combinations, we might just have to book a plane ticket.

Related
Cookie Cups Inspired by Dominique Ansel's Cookie Shots
You'll Be Completely Mesmerized by Chef Dominique Ansel's Blooming Hot Chocolate
Beyond Cronuts: Pastry Chef Dominique Ansel's Other Feats and Treats
Marshmallow Blooming Flower Hot Chocolate

Marshmallow Blooming Flower Hot Chocolate

Marshmallow Blooming Flower Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  1. 1/4 cup plus 2/3 cup ice-cold water
  2. 1 cup granulated sugar
  3. 2/3 cup light corn syrup
  4. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  5. 2 packages unflavored gelatin
  6. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  7. 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  8. 1/4 cup cornstarch
  9. 10 small truffles
  10. 1 cup milk chocolate, melted
  11. Hot chocolate
  1. Special equipment:
  2. Flower cookie cutter
  3. Small cupcake silicone mold

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together 1/4 cup water, sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, and then uncover and cook until the syrup reaches 240ºF. Remove from heat.
  2. In a stand-up mixer, add 2/3 cup water and 2 packets of gelatin. Turn the mixer on low and slowly add the syrup until incorporated. Then turn the mixer up to high and whip for 12-13 minutes or until the mixture is very thick and fluffy. Add in vanilla extract and keep mixing.
  3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and cornstarch. Cover sheet tray with parchment paper, grease with butter, and sprinkle with half of the powdered mixture. Pour the marshmallow mixture into the sheet pan and use a spatula to spread it out evenly. Dust the top generously with the remaining powdered mixture and let marshmallows firm at least 6 hours or overnight.
  4. Melt chocolate and pour into silicone cupcake molds. Pour out excess to leave a thin layer of chocolate in the mold. Place molds into the refrigerator to set and then pop the chocolate cups out of the mold.
  5. Use a flower cookie cutter dusted with cornstarch to cut flowers out of the marshmallow. Lay on a cornstarch-dusted cutting board. Place a truffle in the middle and wrap up the petals into a tulip shape.
  6. Dip the base of the marshmallow into a little melted chocolate and then place inside the chocolate cup. Let set completely.
  7. Place flower into hot chocolate and watch bloom as the chocolate wrapper melts.

Information

Category
Drinks, Hot Drinks
Yield
10 servings
Cook Time
7 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Best Of 2016Copycat RecipesHoliday FoodEat The TrendDominique AnselCooking How ToOriginal RecipesEdible GiftsMarshmallowsFood News
Holiday Food
What to Do If Your Turkey's Still Frozen
by Susannah Chen
Geoffrey Zakarian's Italian Sausage Dressing Recipe
Holiday Food
A Case For Stovetop Cornbread Dressing, According to Renowned Chef Geoffrey Zakarian
by Geoffrey Zakarian
Latin-Style Turkey Recipe
Holiday Food
This Turkey Recipe With a Latin Twist Will Be Everyone's Favorite at Your Christmas Dinner
by Vanessa Mota
Mezcal Mule Cocktail
Holiday Food
Toast to the Season With a Sweet and Smoky Mezcal Mule
by Angela Elias
Best Lululemon Gifts
Holiday Fitness
15 Lululemon Gifts For Everyone on Your Christmas List
by Anna Quinlan
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds