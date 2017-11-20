Make the "Blooming Marshmallow" Everyone's Been Talking About at Home!

We have been obsessing over chef Dominique Ansel's latest creation, the Blossoming Hot Chocolate that has been making waves all over Instagram. But we're too impatient to wait until our next trip to Tokyo to try it ourselves, so we whipped up a homemade batch inspired by the great that's sure to become your new favorite party trick with friends all Winter long!

Granted, we only went with plain vanilla; for all the fun flavor combinations, we might just have to book a plane ticket.