Alcohol-Infused Marshmallows Are Here to Make Boozy S'mores a Reality

Sit back, relax, and allow me to set the picture-perfect scene for you. It's a chilly Fall evening and you've got all your s'mores ingredients lined up in front of your fireplace. You bite into that perfectly melty, slightly burnt s'more while listening to the crackling fire and cozying up in a fuzzy blanket. There's nothing that could possibly make this glorious scenario even better, right? Pshh, wrong!

Enter boozy marshmallows, the alcohol-infused treat that's totally about to change your s'mores routine for the better. The Naked Marshmallow Co. makes these alcoholic cubes of delight in three tasty flavors: Elderflower & London Gin, Espresso Martini, and Raspberry & Prosecco. Each of these genius food hybrids is made by hand using all-natural ingredients. You certainly won't be catching a buzz from indulging in these melt-in-your-mouth bites, as they all contain less than three percent of each alcohol (gin, coffee liqueur, and Prosecco). But hey, it's still a pretty sweet concept to infuse freakin' marshmallows with booze, even if it is a minimal amount.

The geniuses over at Naked Marshmallow Co. are based in England, which unfortunately means that getting your hands on these cubed masterpieces may prove to be a tad tricky. They are available for purchase through online retailers like Firebox and Amazon, but both options don't currently ship stateside. We have reached out to the company for additional shipping information and will update this post with that very vital, necessary-to-life tidbit once it becomes available.

In the meantime, feel free to drool over the tasty pictures of these boozy marshmallows ahead. And maybe even consider finally calling up your Great-Aunt Beatrice in London to get on her good side and place an order on your behalf.