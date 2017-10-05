Burger King's New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake Has Cinnamon Swirls in Every Sip

 Skip Nav
Burger King is at it again, bringing back our favorite childhood cereals in drinkable form, and it's got us drooling everywhere. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake is the latest addition to the menu, and yes, you can taste the cinnamon sugar swirls in every sip. POPSUGAR can exclusively confirm that starting Oct. 5, Burger King locations will warm the hearts and stomachs of '90s kids everywhere with this tasty treat.

There's no denying that the best part of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the cinnamon-infused milk that's left after chowing down the squares. But rest assured, slurpers: you won't have to wait until the end to sip on this milky sweetness. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake features vanilla soft serve, sweet syrup, and the cereal squares, and according to the press release, it's "a cup of cinnamon swirl bliss."

As if our breakfasts hadn't already been upgraded with warm Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites, General Mills took it one step further and put a straw in our favorite cereal. Head to Burger King to try one of the delicious shakes now . . . or try this DIY mini cinnamon roll cereal recipe at home.

Image Source: Burger King
