This Is the Ornament Burrito-Lovers Have Been Waiting For — Guac Not Included

There's officially a Christmas ornament for every type of food-lover on the planet. Nordstrom is currently carrying a Handblown Glass Burrito Ornament ($19), and it's so realistic, it'll make you crave a foil-wrapped burrito just like the one it mimics. Almost $20 is certainly a steeper price to pay for an ornament, but it turns out this is a pretty fancy glass burrito, you guys. Its description reads, "A colorful glass burrito ornament (complete with shiny foil wrapping!) is handblown and hand painted in Poland, dusted with a shimmer of glitter and fitted with a shiny loop for hanging on your holiday tree." That dusting of glitter really is the cherry — or extra cheese, rather — on top.



If you or someone you know would happily eat a burrito every single day, this is the best ornament to get as a gift! As always, you'll have to pay extra for guac if the burrito cravings strike every time you look at your Christmas tree.