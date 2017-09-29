This Fruity Pebbles Cake Is a Whole New Way to Eat Cereal and Milk

If Fruity Pebbles and birthday cake had a baby, it would look a little something like this. This colorful dessert (or breakfast?) is a fluffy vanilla cake speckled with Fruity Pebbles, slathered in cereal-infused vanilla icing, topped with even more Fruity Pebbles, and drizzled with a sugary vanilla glaze that gives it all a milk-and-cookies feel. This ridiculously beautiful and over-the-top cake recipe is courtesy of Cakes by Melissa: Life Is What You Bake It, the first cookbook by Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of the wildly popular bakery Baked by Melissa. You may know Melissa for her equally adorable and delicious creations like cupcarons (a cupcake and macaron hybrid) or for her quintessential tie-dye cupcakes. And whether you're familiar with the baker or not, just know that she's the real deal — and this cake recipe is 100 percent worth the effort.

With over 120 recipes for cakes, icings, fillings, and toppings, Cakes by Melissa, out Oct. 3, is the must-have cookbook for budding pastry chefs or anyone with an insatiable sweet tooth. Out of all the swoon-worthy cakes in the book, like Rainbow Cookie Cake, Chocolate Espresso Cake, and Pancake Cake, it's The Cereal Cake (page 81) that's making us say, "Need now." Although the final result requires several steps and separate recipes — patience is key! — it's sure to be the happiest and most appreciated cake you've ever made. Fulfill your Fruity Pebbles-loving heart with the full recipe below.