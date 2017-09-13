 Skip Nav
Food Video
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Starbucks
We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Cadbury Coated Oreos Are an Extravagant Chocolate Clusterf*ck

Cadbury and Oreo have teamed up yet again to create an over-the-top and indulgent dessert. In Australia, the two beloved brands have released Cadbury Coated Oreos. Though the name is pretty self-explanatory, the new product is composed of regular Oreo cookies that have been dipped in smooth chocolate.

Through the years, Cadbury and Oreo have released several hybrid products, including candy bars, creme eggs, and more. The latest creation, however, is particularly exciting because it uses an Oreo cookie as its foundation, as opposed to a Cadbury chocolate bar.

It seems like stores throughout Australia have already begun stocking boxes of Cadbury Coated Oreos, with each box containing six packs of two. Though this extravagant treat is only available internationally right now, we'll keep our fingers crossed for a stateside launch. In the meantime, treat yourself to some pictures of the delectable dessert.

Related
Edible Oreo Cookie Dough Is Hitting Stores, So Get Your Spoons Ready

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HybridsCadburyOREOFood NewsChocolate
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
My Oreo Contest Creation Flavors 2017
OREO
One of These Crazy Flavors Could Be the Next Oreo Cookie in Stores
by Erin Cullum
Blazin' Buffalo Doritos
Food News
Doritos Just Launched a New Flavor That Combines Buffalo and Cool Ranch!
by Erin Cullum
Pumpkin Pie Bagel at Panera Bread
Food News
Run, Don't Walk, to Panera Bread For These Glorious Pumpkin Pie Bagels!
by Terry Carter
Edible Oreo Cookie Dough
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds