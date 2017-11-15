This Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip Is Quite Accurately Damn Delicious

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipe page from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present the first online look at this artichoke, spinach, and jalapeño dip from Chungah Rhee, the blogger behind Damn Delicious, who just published her first cookbook, Damn Delicious: 100 Super Easy, Super Fast Recipes.

Image Source: Chungah Rhee

This is a must-make dip for any party this holiday season. It's my favorite appetizer of all time! I make it for all get-togethers because it's the most requested dish of all! Kids, grown-ups, grandparents — it's a guaranteed crowd favorite. PROMISE!

Serve it in a baking dish with toasted baguette, tortilla chips, or pita for dipping or in a bread bowl with spoons for your more ambitious Thanksgiving guests. Don't judge them; this creamy pool of cheesy, chunky goodness is just that good and a perfect appetizer to have before your epic Thanksgiving feast!

Image Source: Thayer Allyson Gowdy