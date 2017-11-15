 Skip Nav
This Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip Is Quite Accurately Damn Delicious
Look No Further For the Perfect Cutout Cookie Recipe — This One's Flawless
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment
Homemade Flavored Salt Is Inexpensive, Elegant, and So Easy to Make

Chunky Artichoke Spinach Jalapeño Dip From Damn Delicious

This Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip Is Quite Accurately Damn Delicious

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipe page from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present the first online look at this artichoke, spinach, and jalapeño dip from Chungah Rhee, the blogger behind Damn Delicious, who just published her first cookbook, Damn Delicious: 100 Super Easy, Super Fast Recipes.

Image Source: Chungah Rhee

This is a must-make dip for any party this holiday season. It's my favorite appetizer of all time! I make it for all get-togethers because it's the most requested dish of all! Kids, grown-ups, grandparents — it's a guaranteed crowd favorite. PROMISE!

Serve it in a baking dish with toasted baguette, tortilla chips, or pita for dipping or in a bread bowl with spoons for your more ambitious Thanksgiving guests. Don't judge them; this creamy pool of cheesy, chunky goodness is just that good and a perfect appetizer to have before your epic Thanksgiving feast!

Image Source: Thayer Allyson Gowdy

Chunky Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip

Chunky Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip

Notes

Greek yogurt can be substituted for the mayonnaise for a "lighter" version.

Chunky Artichoke Spinach Jalapeño Dip From Damn Delicious

Ingredients

  1. Nonstick cooking spray
  2. 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
  3. 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  4. 1/4 cup sour cream
  5. 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  6. 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  7. 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  8. 1 (4-ounce) can diced jalapeño chiles
  9. 3 cups loosely packed baby spinach, chopped
  10. 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  11. 1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese
  12. 1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
  13. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  14. 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, for garnish, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 9-inch baking dish, or coat it with nonstick spray.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir in the artichoke hearts, jalapeños, spinach, 1/2 cup of the mozzarella, the feta, and parmesan; season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Evenly spread the cream cheese mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella.
  4. Bake until the dip is bubbly and golden, 15 to 20 minutes.
  5. Serve immediately, garnished with the chives, if desired.

Information

Category
Dips, Appetizers
Yield
8 servings
Cook Time
30 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
258 per serving
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingFall FoodGame Day EatsDipsAppetizersCheeseRecipesThanksgivingHoliday
Latest Food
