This Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip Is Quite Accurately Damn Delicious
POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipe page from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present the first online look at this artichoke, spinach, and jalapeño dip from Chungah Rhee, the blogger behind Damn Delicious, who just published her first cookbook, Damn Delicious: 100 Super Easy, Super Fast Recipes.
Image Source: Chungah Rhee
This is a must-make dip for any party this holiday season. It's my favorite appetizer of all time! I make it for all get-togethers because it's the most requested dish of all! Kids, grown-ups, grandparents — it's a guaranteed crowd favorite. PROMISE!
Serve it in a baking dish with toasted baguette, tortilla chips, or pita for dipping or in a bread bowl with spoons for your more ambitious Thanksgiving guests. Don't judge them; this creamy pool of cheesy, chunky goodness is just that good and a perfect appetizer to have before your epic Thanksgiving feast!
Image Source: Thayer Allyson Gowdy
Chunky Artichoke, Spinach, and Jalapeño Dip
From Chungah Rhee, POPSUGAR Food
Notes
Greek yogurt can be substituted for the mayonnaise for a "lighter" version.
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 1 (4-ounce) can diced jalapeño chiles
- 3 cups loosely packed baby spinach, chopped
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese
- 1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, for garnish, optional
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 9-inch baking dish, or coat it with nonstick spray.
- In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir in the artichoke hearts, jalapeños, spinach, 1/2 cup of the mozzarella, the feta, and parmesan; season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Evenly spread the cream cheese mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella.
- Bake until the dip is bubbly and golden, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve immediately, garnished with the chives, if desired.
Information
- Category
- Dips, Appetizers
- Yield
- 8 servings
- Cook Time
- 30 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 258 per serving