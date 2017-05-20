 Skip Nav
Party Like It's 2017 With These Summer Essentials Under $20

Pitcher cocktails, check. Snacks, check. Guest list and location, check. You're pretty much prepared for your Summer party, but there may be a few items you need to make your outdoor festivities complete, like a dolphin piñata, for instance. Mini bottles of alcohol need a safe home, after all. These party essentials from Urban Outfitters scream 2017 and yet they only cost $20 or less, so you won't feel bad for buying yourself that pink flamingo drink floatie or those push-up popsicle molds. Your Instagram will thank you later.

Food ShoppingSummerParty PlanningUrban Outfitters
