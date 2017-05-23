 Skip Nav
Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe

Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores

Add a little color and extra sweetness to your s'mores by adding cotton candy! This new campfire treat is bursting with sprinkles, oozing delicious marshmallow and white chocolate, and finished off with a crunchy graham cracker. You'll never look at s'mores the same again!

If you're dying for more s'mores in your life, you need to make our s'mores grilled cheese sandwich and our campfire dip.

Ingredients

  1. 12 graham cracker squares
  2. 6 marshmallows, like Smashmallow Strawberries & Cream
  3. 1/4 cup confetti sprinkles
  4. 3 white chocolate candy bars
  5. 1 bag cotton candy

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F
  2. Place 6 graham cracker squares onto a baking sheet and top each with a marshmallow. Bake in the oven for 2 minutes, or until the marshmallows are puffed and beginning to melt. Remove from the oven.
  3. While the marshmallows are still warm, top with sprinkles and a square of white chocolate on top of each marshmallow. Bake in the oven for an additional minute. Remove and top one more time with sprinkles, and let cool for 2 minutes.
  4. Separate your cotton candy into small puffs about the size of a graham cracker square. Add it to the top of each s’more and finish it off with your remaining graham cracker squares. Enjoy immediately!

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
6 s'mores
Cook Time
5 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
