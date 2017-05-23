Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Add a little color and extra sweetness to your s'mores by adding cotton candy! This new campfire treat is bursting with sprinkles, oozing delicious marshmallow and white chocolate, and finished off with a crunchy graham cracker. You'll never look at s'mores the same again!
Cotton Candy S’mores
From Megan Lutz, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 12 graham cracker squares
- 6 marshmallows, like Smashmallow Strawberries & Cream
- 1/4 cup confetti sprinkles
- 3 white chocolate candy bars
- 1 bag cotton candy
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Place 6 graham cracker squares onto a baking sheet and top each with a marshmallow. Bake in the oven for 2 minutes, or until the marshmallows are puffed and beginning to melt. Remove from the oven.
- While the marshmallows are still warm, top with sprinkles and a square of white chocolate on top of each marshmallow. Bake in the oven for an additional minute. Remove and top one more time with sprinkles, and let cool for 2 minutes.
- Separate your cotton candy into small puffs about the size of a graham cracker square. Add it to the top of each s’more and finish it off with your remaining graham cracker squares. Enjoy immediately!
Information
- Category
- Desserts
- Yield
- 6 s'mores
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography