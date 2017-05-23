Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores

Add a little color and extra sweetness to your s'mores by adding cotton candy! This new campfire treat is bursting with sprinkles, oozing delicious marshmallow and white chocolate, and finished off with a crunchy graham cracker. You'll never look at s'mores the same again!

If you're dying for more s'mores in your life, you need to make our s'mores grilled cheese sandwich and our campfire dip.