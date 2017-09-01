8 Fun Facts From Dairy Queen That Will Make You Crave a Blizzard

We reached out to a Dairy Queen representative to get the scoop behind one of the most beloved ice cream shops, and the results will make you hungry for a Blizzard. Ahead, discover eight interesting facts you might not have known about the creator of the chocolate-dipped cone, the most popular Blizzard flavor, and how you can treat yourself to discounts beyond Free Cone Day.

The iconic Blizzard was created in 1985.

"One of our franchisees created the wildly popular Blizzard Treat in 1985. Since then, we have been combining cookies, chocolates, nuts, fruits, and candies with our signature DQ soft serve to create the iconic Blizzard Treat. More than 100 million Blizzard treats were sold in the first year alone." As for the signature chocolate-dipped soft serve, the idea came from a customer's request. "Long ago, one of our fans asked a franchisee how they can have a touch of chocolate with their soft serve, and the chocolate-dipped cone was born."

One of the most popular menu items isn't dessert.

"Dairy Queen's Blizzard Treats and soft-serve cones are two of the most popular items on the menu. In addition to our iconic soft-serve treats, our fans love our $5 Buck Lunch. The Deluxe Cheeseburger or the three-piece Chicken Strips are served with crispy fries, a 21-ounce beverage, and a choice of DQ's sundae. We also offer limited time only $5 Buck Lunch specials throughout the year."

Learning how to create the signature DQ curl is part of employee training.

"Creating the signature curl on top of our cone is an art. This is part of our team-member training. It's all in the wrist!"

Dairy Queen has a dedicated research & development team that dreams up menu ideas.

When we asked about how DQ comes up with new desserts like the Treatzza Pizza, the spokesperson said, "Dairy Queen has an entire research and development team dedicated to product testing and creating innovative new menu items. We looked at the popularity of pizza and said, 'Hey, we can do that in a sweeter way.' Thus Treatzza Pizza was born."

The most popular Blizzard is . . .

"Oreo is our most popular Blizzard Treat. Any Blizzards with chocolate are also fan favorites. Every month, we add a new Blizzard Treat to the menu for a limited time, which are also very popular. For example, our most recent Guardians of the Galaxy Blizzard was created as part of our promotion with Marvel. Then there is the popularity of our seasonal Blizzard Treats, which we bring back annually, such as Pumpkin Pie, Mint Oreo, and Candy Cane Chill."

There's a history behind the famous Dilly Bar's name.

"Two franchisees in Los Angeles were experimenting with making a treat on a stick. They took a lid from one of the round quart containers, lined it with a piece of wax paper, filled it with soft serve, and inserted a flat stick. They froze a tray of their creation and then dipped them in chocolate. As they were handing out the treats to fans, one of them said, 'Boy, this thing is a dilly!'"

DQ Grill & Chill is a little different than a regular Dairy Queen.

"All of our locations serve treats. DQ Grill & Chill restaurants offer all of the treats and food options that we are known for, including the $5 Buck Lunch value meal and our DQ Bakes! menu, including hot sandwiches, hot desserts à la mode, and Snack Melts."

Free Cone Day isn't the only way to score a freebie.

"In addition to DQ's annual Free Cone Day, fans will receive a Buy One, Get One free Blizzard Treat coupon when they sign up for the DQ Blizzard Fan Club and a surprise on the anniversary of joining. If you are a Fan Club member, you also receive an extra special DQ coupon on your birthday."

