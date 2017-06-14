OMG, We're Making Deep-Fried Oreos!

As soon as we hear the words "deep-fried Oreos," our mouths start to salivate. It's a carnival fair staple, and we're going to show you how easy it is to make it at home!

Deep Fried Oreos From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1 cup pancake mix 2/3 cup milk 1 egg 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil 18 Oreo cookies Oil for frying Confectioners' sugar Directions Add oil to a large skillet or deep fryer so that it's at least 2 inches deep. Heat the oil to 350ºF. Line a separate baking sheet with several layers of paper towels. In a bowl mix together pancake mix, milk, egg, and vegetable oil until a batter is created. Dip each Oreo in the batter and using a slotted spoon or tongs, place the Oreo into the hot oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until the dough is golden brown. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet to let any excess oil drain. Serve with a dusting of confectioner's sugar. Information Category Desserts Yield 18 Servings Cook Time 15 Minutes