OMG, We're Making Deep-Fried Oreos!
Deep-Fried Oreos

OMG, We're Making Deep-Fried Oreos!

As soon as we hear the words "deep-fried Oreos," our mouths start to salivate. It's a carnival fair staple, and we're going to show you how easy it is to make it at home!

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup pancake mix
  2. 2/3 cup milk
  3. 1 egg
  4. 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  5. 18 Oreo cookies
  6. Oil for frying
  7. Confectioners' sugar

Directions

  1. Add oil to a large skillet or deep fryer so that it's at least 2 inches deep. Heat the oil to 350ºF. Line a separate baking sheet with several layers of paper towels.
  2. In a bowl mix together pancake mix, milk, egg, and vegetable oil until a batter is created. Dip each Oreo in the batter and using a slotted spoon or tongs, place the Oreo into the hot oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until the dough is golden brown. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet to let any excess oil drain.
  3. Serve with a dusting of confectioner's sugar.

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
18 Servings
Cook Time
15 Minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Food How-ToFood VideoGet The DishNostalgiaOREOFried FoodsSummerRecipesDessert
