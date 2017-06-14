Deep-Fried Oreos
OMG, We're Making Deep-Fried Oreos!
As soon as we hear the words "deep-fried Oreos," our mouths start to salivate. It's a carnival fair staple, and we're going to show you how easy it is to make it at home!
Deep Fried Oreos
From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 1 cup pancake mix
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 18 Oreo cookies
- Oil for frying
- Confectioners' sugar
Directions
- Add oil to a large skillet or deep fryer so that it's at least 2 inches deep. Heat the oil to 350ºF. Line a separate baking sheet with several layers of paper towels.
- In a bowl mix together pancake mix, milk, egg, and vegetable oil until a batter is created. Dip each Oreo in the batter and using a slotted spoon or tongs, place the Oreo into the hot oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until the dough is golden brown. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper-towel-lined baking sheet to let any excess oil drain.
- Serve with a dusting of confectioner's sugar.
Information
- Category
- Desserts
- Yield
- 18 Servings
- Cook Time
- 15 Minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka