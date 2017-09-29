Act Fast! This Brand-New Disney Starbucks Mug Is Gonna Fly Off the Shelves

If you don't have a trip to Disney California Adventure planned for the near future, that's definitely about to change. We just received word that the park is now selling a brand-spankin'-new Starbucks mug that'll make your Disney-loving heart squeal with delight.

The Instagram-worthy ceramic tumbler is similar to those It's a Small World travel mugs, except the Mickey Mouse image is filled in with illustrations inspired by various attractions at Disney California Adventure, including Ariel and Flounder from Ariel's Undersea Adventure and Lightning McQueen from Cars Land. Oh, and let's not forget the Mickey face that's plastered on the side of the famous Ferris wheel at DCA. Yep, that's featured on the mug, too!

We first heard about this exclusive mug from KT the Disney Bear, a passionate Disney blogger who enthusiastically shared a photo of the tumbler on her Instagram. In the caption, she explained, "They still have a few at the Starbucks in DCA — $21.99 before AP Discount." Eeek, it sounds like this cute-as-can-be cup is flying off the shelves fast. As these mugs are exclusive to Starbucks stores at DCA and won't be purchasable online afterwards, we suggest heading there ASAP to hunt one down (or maybe calling that distant relative in California to snag one for you!).

Mickey ears are great and all, but this adorable tumbler just might be our new favorite souvenir!