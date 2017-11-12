Disney Has Done It Again With These Mouthwatering Red Velvet Mickey Waffles

Disney's famous Mickey waffles are getting a seasonal makeover yet again! Leading up to Halloween, Magic Kingdom began selling comforting pumpkin-flavored waffles with a caramel drizzle. Now, the park will be offering red velvet Mickey waffles as part of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

From Nov. 9 until Dec. 22, Magic Kingdom's Sleepy Hollow will be serving up the indulgent red velvet waffles featuring vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and holiday sprinkles. Not only does the festive treat look delicious, but we're predicting it will also be the most Instagram-ready dessert on the menu.

Magic Kingdom isn't the only park offering over-the-top seasonal goodies. Hollywood Studios is also hosting a Flurry of Fun celebration that will include all sorts of cookies, cupcakes, and even boozy beverages like the flight of spiked hot chocolate! Disney is just the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.