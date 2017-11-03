It's a Christmas Miracle! Disney's Holiday Menu Includes a Spiked Hot Chocolate Flight

Walt Disney World doesn't waste any time. Immediately after Halloween, the parks were already being transformed to suit the upcoming holiday season. Though each park will have its own unique menu items, Disney recently announced its first holiday desserts, and they look absolutely indulgent.

At Hollywood Studios, the Flurry of Fun celebration will include an array of cookies, cupcakes, and even boozy beverages. Though all of the desserts look and sound amazing, the standout star has to be the flight of spiked hot chocolate! The best part? They'll all be available as soon as Nov. 5, while Flurry of Fun officially begins on Nov. 9. Consider it a gift to you from Disney.