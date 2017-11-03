 Skip Nav
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches
The Craziest Way to Cook Bacon So It's Simultaneously Crispy and Chewy
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
It's a Christmas Miracle! Disney's Holiday Menu Includes a Spiked Hot Chocolate Flight

Walt Disney World doesn't waste any time. Immediately after Halloween, the parks were already being transformed to suit the upcoming holiday season. Though each park will have its own unique menu items, Disney recently announced its first holiday desserts, and they look absolutely indulgent.

At Hollywood Studios, the Flurry of Fun celebration will include an array of cookies, cupcakes, and even boozy beverages. Though all of the desserts look and sound amazing, the standout star has to be the flight of spiked hot chocolate! The best part? They'll all be available as soon as Nov. 5, while Flurry of Fun officially begins on Nov. 9. Consider it a gift to you from Disney.

May I Have Your Attention, Please? Disney's Holiday Ghirardelli Treats Look Amazing
Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
Apple Cranberry Cobbler
Chocolate Yule Log
Spiked Hot Chocolate Flight
Hot Chocolate
Prep & Landing Gingerbread Cupcakes
Gingerbread Mickey Cookie
Holiday Popcorn Mix
Olaf Cake Push-Pop
Sugar Frosted Fruit Bites
Olaf Specialty Cupcake
