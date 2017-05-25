There Are Boba Balls in Everything — and Other Food Revelations From Disney's Pandora

To say that Walt Disney World's brand new Pandora land is otherworldly is an understatement. Located within Animal Kingdom, the so-called World of Avatar features floating mountains, two incredibly advanced rides, and a menu unlike any other within the sprawling parks complex.

Pandora offers two different dining options. There's Pongu Pongu, a drink stand with one tasty snack, and Satu'li Canteen, a dining hall with an extensive menu. At both, there are highlights and some misses. Overall, it's clear that Disney wanted to match its inventive new land with food and drinks that are just as diverse and futuristic.

I got to try Pandora's standout menu items prior to its official opening on May 27 — check out my recommendations on what to try or skip, ahead.