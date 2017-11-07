 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
Food News
What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Reality Food Shows
Recipes
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches

Disney Starbucks Magic Kingdom Tumbler

The Newest Starbucks Disney Tumbler Is Gonna Sell Out Fast — It's THAT Good

A post shared by Seani Mori @SeanJohnBaby (@disney_sjb) on

In case you haven't caught on yet, Disney and Starbucks are completely crushing it with their ever-growing line of Starbucks mugs. There's yet another new tumbler to add to the list, and this time it's another Magic Kingdom cup! The Disney Food Blog reports that the tumbler can be found at Main Street Bakery, otherwise known as the Starbucks location in the Magic Kingdom. The ceramic cup features iconic Disney park attractions in pops of color, including Carthay Circle Restaurant, Dumbo, the Mickey Mouse Fun Wheel at California Advernture, Tinkerbell, and Epcot's iconic sphere, Spaceship Earth. People are already taking advantage of the photo opp that comes along with the mug, making sure to capture Cinderella's castle — which is also shown on the mug — in the background.

Related
Prepare For Disney's Holiday Popcorn Bucket to Cause Hour-Long Lines

These tumblers typically sell out fast, and with so many magical details, we're betting this new one won't be around long. If you're lucky enough to visit Disney World soon, do yourself a favor and pop into the Main Street Bakery to snag a Starbucks mug for yourself!

Join the conversation
Disney FoodWalt Disney WorldFood NewsDisneyStarbucks
Food News
This Glorious Marriott Will Deliver a 10-Pound Doughnut to Your Door
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pickle Juice Soda Pop
Food News
Pickle Juice Soda Is Here and It's "a Really Big Dill"
by Perri Konecky
Aldi Grocery Shopping Tips
ALDI
8 Things You Don't Know About Aldi, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Disney Beauty Gifts
Disney
Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Toys at Disney 2017
Kid Shopping
19 Toys Your Kids Will Want From Disney This Year
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds