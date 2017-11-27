 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
These ARE the Carbs You're Looking For — Disneyland Now Has Star Wars Bread!
Holiday Food
14 Trader Joe's Party Staples For Busy Hosts
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
Holiday Food
Homemade Flavored Salt Is Inexpensive, Elegant, and So Easy to Make
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These ARE the Carbs You're Looking For — Disneyland Now Has Star Wars Bread!

Step aside, Groot — there's a new Instagrammable Disneyland bread trend in town, and it's got a dark side. We're talking Star Wars-inspired sourdough loaves, people, and they're here to make you hungry (no Jedi mind tricks required). Available in two varieties, Storm Trooper or Darth Vader, the bread is — appropriately — up for grabs in the Tomorrowland area of the California theme park.

According to park guests, each hefty loaf will run you around $8 at various snack stands and the Pizza Port eatery in Tomorrowland, which means you can snag a photo (and a drool-worthy taste) of both for under $20. Think of the pun opportunities! "These aren't the carbs you're looking for," "You don't want to sell me breadsticks," and "Luke, I am your challah" spring to mind, but we're sure you could do even better with a belly full of bread. Check out photos of the Star Wars snacks, then get brainstorming on your Force-fueled Instagram caption.

Related
These $15 Star Wars Sock Advent Calendars Are Cooler Than the Ice Planet Hoth
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney FoodDisneylandFood NewsDisneyStar Wars
Humor
People Are Brutally Roasting the 20-Minute Frozen "Short" Before Coco
by Ryan Roschke
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts
Star Wars
21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts That Will Make You the Best Santa in the Galaxy
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Rey Is a Palpatine Star Wars Theory
Star Wars
Holy Sh*t: Rey Could Be a Palpatine in the New Star Wars Trilogy
by Ryan Roschke
Who Do Prince William and Prince Harry Play in Star Wars?
Star Wars
Prince William and Prince Harry Will Play 2 Iconic Characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
by Kelsie Gibson
EA Star Wars Battlefront II Most Downvoted Comment on Reddit
Star Wars
Behold, the Most Hated Comment in Reddit History
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds