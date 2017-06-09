 Skip Nav
Dole Whip Skull Souvenir Mug at Disney World

Everyone's Low-Key Freaking Out Over This New Skull Mug For Disney Dole Whip

A post shared by Aj and kevin (@undertheseawithus) on

It's already a well-known fact that we're hardcore fans of Disney's Dole Whip soft serve in its many tasty forms. Whether the frozen pineapple-flavored treat is blended into a cocktail, swirled into a float, or sprinkled with spicy Tajín seasoning, it always manages to satisfy our sweet cravings during long, sweaty days spent at the theme parks.

But we now have a way more Instagram-worthy way to enjoy the tropical floats: in brand-new skull-shaped mugs! These plastic souvenir cups were first spotted by the Disney Food Blog, and we can't wait to get our hands on one of our own. So where exactly can you find these big mugs? They're now available, filled to the prim with a Dole Whip float, for just $9 at Aloha Isle restaurant in Disney World's Magic Kingdom. If you're planning a Disney trip this Summer, be sure to snag one of your own!

What's the Difference Between Dole Whip at Disneyland and Disney World?

A post shared by Stephanie Wallace (@mrs_stephanie_wallace) on

Dole Whip
