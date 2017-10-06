 Skip Nav
10 Make-Ahead Meal Prep Hacks That Will Make You Feel Really Good Later

#MealPrep is all the rage on Instagram and with good reason: who wouldn't love a fridge and freezer full of meals they can simply whip out and reheat on the fly? We've gathered our favorite meal prep ideas from eggy muffins to chicken freezer packs. Suddenly cooking at home doesn't seem like such a laborious chore.

Breakfast: Egg Muffins
Breakfast: Oatmeal
Breakfast: Smoothie Packs
Anytime: Fruit Cups
Anytime: Frozen Burritos
Lunch: Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa
Lunch: Mason Jar Salads
Anytime: Microwaveable Meals
Dinner: Spiralized Noodles
Dinner: Freezer Chicken Bags
