15 Mason Jar Salads That Will Transform Your Lunchtime

A crisp, crunchy salad makes the perfect lunch, but here's a secret: packing your meal in a mason jar actually makes it taste better. Why, you ask? Layering your favorite mix-ins and dressings helps keep your meal from getting soggy ahead of time. It's no matter if you prefer a hearty and sweet salad with grains or a refreshing mix that features the flavors of zesty guacamole; these 15 recipes will help you step up your lunches (or dinners) for good.

— Additional reporting by Nicole Perry