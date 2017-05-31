 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hangover Helper: This Potato Chip Omelet
Appetizers
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
Fast and Easy
40+ Good-Looking Lunches to Bring to Work
Fast and Easy
26 Quick Breakfasts That Will Fill You Up Until Lunch

Easy Potato Chip Omelet

Hangover Helper: This Potato Chip Omelet

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts

You have a chef's permission to fold potato chips into your omelet. Allow me to explain: Chef José Andrés pulled out this showstopping hack while at Bottlerock this weekend. After playing air bass with a Jamón ibérico alongside the bassists of Metallica and Green Day, the chef toweled off and turned his attention to the cooking demo. Being the clever guy that he is, he reinvented tortilla española (a Spanish omelet made by tossing boiled potatoes in the eggs before cooking like a crustless quiche) for a modern crowd. Instead of boiled potato, the chef crumbled potato chips into the eggs before cooking! Talk about a hangover helper.

Image Source: Nisha Gulati / Latitude 38

If you're trying this hack out at home, whisk the eggs until frothy, then add more potato chips than you think is a good idea before proceeding to cook the mixture like an omelet over the stove top. If you have mad flipping skills like José, toss the omelet high in the air and flip it flat on the other side before serving. Otherwise, do as us mere mortals and fold it in half. Before diving in, José sliced an abundant amount of Jamón ibérico on top, but I'm thinking crumbled bacon and some shredded cheese would do just fine.

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Alaska Airlines, sponsors of the Bottlerock Skydeck, for the purpose of writing this story.

Join the conversation
Food HacksJosé AndrésFood HumorFood FestivalsFood NewsBreakfastChipsEggs
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Frugal Meals
Cooking Tips
I Made Dirt-Cheap Meals For a Week, and Here’s How I Survived
by Anna Monette Roberts
Hannibal
Meet the Mastermind Behind Hannibal the Cannibal's Macabre Meals
by Lindsay Miller
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pringles Holiday Flavors 2016
Holiday Food
Chip or Cookie? You Decide What Pringles' Newest Flavor Really Is
by Erin Cullum
Baking Advice From Duff Goldman
Duff Goldman
Duff Goldman's Baking Hack Is Just as Charming as His Cakes
by Samantha Netkin
Martha Stewart Caramel Chicken Recipe
Martha Stewart
Macklemore Vouches For Martha Stewart's "Absolutely Incredible" Chicken
by Anna Monette Roberts
Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?
Nostalgia
The Clear Soda of Your Childhood Is Back on Store Shelves
by Anna Monette Roberts
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Latin American Chips
Latina Food
The Tastiest Latin American Chips You'll Ever Try
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds