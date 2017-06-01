 Skip Nav
Easy Vegan Avocado Pasta Recipe

Avocado Pasta Is Sorta Like Coating Noodles in Guacamole

After red wine pasta and chocolate spaghetti, I thought I had seen it all in terms of unusual pasta ingredients, and then someone showed me avocado pasta. Blending avocado into a sauce and tossing it in hot pasta sounded just wrong. Nevertheless, one night I wanted to make a quick pesto for pasta, and while I didn't have cheese or nuts, I did have one ripe avocado, ready for experimentation.

I pureed the avocado with some herbs, garlic, lemon zest, and salt. It tasted like a traditional pesto but with a creamy, alfredo-like richness. Oh, OK! I can work with this. I stirred the guacamole-like sauce into the steamy pasta. Surprisingly, I didn't hate it. In fact, it tasted almost like an herby mac and cheese minus the dairy. Entering hot weather months, I can't wait to turn to this no-cook pasta sauce for quick, tossed-together dinners, especially when having a few friends over.

Easy Avocado Pasta Recipe

Easy Avocado Pasta Recipe

Easy Vegan Avocado Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 (10-ounce) package pasta of your choice (I used fusilli)
  2. 1 avocado, pit and skin removed
  3. 1/2 packed cup fresh parsley or basil (or both)
  4. 1 clove garlic
  5. 1/2 teaspoon salt or Better Than Bouillon
  6. 2 tablespoons olive oil
  7. Zest of 1 lemon

Directions

  1. Cook pasta in salted water according to box directions, or until al dente.
  3. Meanwhile, combine all other ingredients in a food processor and grind until smooth.
  4. When pasta is cooked, drain, return to pot, and stir in avocado sauce. Serve immediately.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
2 servings
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
No CookOriginal RecipesFast And EasyAvocadosSummerDinnerPastaRecipes
Latest Food
