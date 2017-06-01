Avocado Pasta Is Sorta Like Coating Noodles in Guacamole

After red wine pasta and chocolate spaghetti, I thought I had seen it all in terms of unusual pasta ingredients, and then someone showed me avocado pasta. Blending avocado into a sauce and tossing it in hot pasta sounded just wrong. Nevertheless, one night I wanted to make a quick pesto for pasta, and while I didn't have cheese or nuts, I did have one ripe avocado, ready for experimentation.

I pureed the avocado with some herbs, garlic, lemon zest, and salt. It tasted like a traditional pesto but with a creamy, alfredo-like richness. Oh, OK! I can work with this. I stirred the guacamole-like sauce into the steamy pasta. Surprisingly, I didn't hate it. In fact, it tasted almost like an herby mac and cheese minus the dairy. Entering hot weather months, I can't wait to turn to this no-cook pasta sauce for quick, tossed-together dinners, especially when having a few friends over.

Easy Avocado Pasta Recipe From Anna Monette Roberts, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1 (10-ounce) package pasta of your choice (I used fusilli) 1 avocado, pit and skin removed 1/2 packed cup fresh parsley or basil (or both) 1 clove garlic 1/2 teaspoon salt or Better Than Bouillon 2 tablespoons olive oil Zest of 1 lemon Directions Cook pasta in salted water according to box directions, or until al dente. Meanwhile, combine all other ingredients in a food processor and grind until smooth. When pasta is cooked, drain, return to pot, and stir in avocado sauce. Serve immediately. Information Category Main Dishes Yield 2 servings