Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Dinner
16 Italian Soup Recipes to Get You Through Chilly Nights
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Disney World Just Gave You a Really Good Reason to Visit Epcot This Fall

If you go to Walt Disney World predominately for the food, then you don't want to miss out on the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival from Aug. 31-Nov. 13. Yes, an Epcot park ticket is required for entry, but it enables you to access dozens of food and drink carts that feature limited-edition dishes, beverages, and snacks. The complete list of items available at the Festival Marketplace will make you dizzy — there are literally hundreds — but I'm particularly excited about the following:

  1. Lemon-Lime L'Orange Cotton Candy (Epcot Legacy Showplace)
  2. T=C2: Tonic Water and Cotton Candy (nonalcoholic) (Light Lab Beverages)
  3. Salmon BLT Sushi Roll (Japan)
  4. Twinings Pumpkin Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail With Caramel Vodka (Ireland)
  5. Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup served with a Pretzel Roll (Canada)

The last item has me leaping for joy! Typically you can't get that iconic cheddar cheese soup without a reservation at the ultrafancy Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canadian Pavilion of Epcot (which, um, I've actually never dined at before). Alas! Take a look at more of the foods you can order at this special festival, and see if you can make it through the whole batch before spontaneously purchasing a ticket to Orlando, FL.

Farm Fresh: Crispy Chicken With Griddled Cornbread and Red Eye Gravy
Hawaii: Grilled Tuna Tataki With Seaweed Salad, Pickled Cucumbers, and Wasabi Cream
Hawaii: Teriyaki-Glazed Spam Hash With Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, and Spicy Mayonnaise
Hawaii: Passion Fruit Cheesecake With Toasted Macadamia Nuts
India: Warm Indian Bread With Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa, and Coriander Pesto Dips (Vegetarian)
India: Korma Chicken With Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews, and Warm Naan Bread
India: Madras Red Curry With Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas, and Basmati Rice (Vegetarian and Gluten-Friendly)
India: Pistachio Cardamom Bundt Cake With Chocolate Coconut Mousse (Vegetarian)
New Zealand: Seared Venison Loin With Wild Mushroom Marsala Sauce and Kumara Purée
Spain: Charcuterie in a Cone (Spanish Meats, Cheeses, and Olives With an Herb Vinaigrette)
Spain: Seafood Salad With Shrimp, Bay Scallops and Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar, and Smoked Paprika
Spain: Traditional Spanish Paella With Shrimp, Mussels, Chicken, and Crispy Chorizo (Gluten-Friendly)
Spain: Sweet Olive Oil Cake With Powdered Sugar and Lemon Curd
