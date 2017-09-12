Epcot International Food & Wine Festival 2017
Disney World Just Gave You a Really Good Reason to Visit Epcot This Fall
If you go to Walt Disney World predominately for the food, then you don't want to miss out on the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival from Aug. 31-Nov. 13. Yes, an Epcot park ticket is required for entry, but it enables you to access dozens of food and drink carts that feature limited-edition dishes, beverages, and snacks. The complete list of items available at the Festival Marketplace will make you dizzy — there are literally hundreds — but I'm particularly excited about the following:
- Lemon-Lime L'Orange Cotton Candy (Epcot Legacy Showplace)
- T=C2: Tonic Water and Cotton Candy (nonalcoholic) (Light Lab Beverages)
- Salmon BLT Sushi Roll (Japan)
- Twinings Pumpkin Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail With Caramel Vodka (Ireland)
- Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup served with a Pretzel Roll (Canada)
The last item has me leaping for joy! Typically you can't get that iconic cheddar cheese soup without a reservation at the ultrafancy Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canadian Pavilion of Epcot (which, um, I've actually never dined at before). Alas! Take a look at more of the foods you can order at this special festival, and see if you can make it through the whole batch before spontaneously purchasing a ticket to Orlando, FL.