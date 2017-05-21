If you're a diehard fan of In-N-Out, you might want to sit down for this news. According to The Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study, Five Guys has officially dethroned In-N-Out to become America's favorite burger chain. The burger chain, which first opened in 1986 in Arlington, VA, beat out some stiff competition, coming in first place against popular burger brands like Shack Shack, Wendy's, and McDonald's. This was the first time Five Guys took the top spot on the list.

One person who might be happy about this news? Barack Obama, of course. Who could forget when the former president stopped by Five Guys and ordered a round of juicy burgers and fries (cooked in peanut oil!) for himself and his staff in Southeast DC? Side note: we really do miss that guy! Read on to see what other fast-food burger chains made the cut on The Harris's 2017 poll ahead.

Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year