Where in the World Is Barack Obama? We Investigate

Barack Obama's last day in the White House was on Jan. 20, and he settled into permanent vacation mode in a matter of hours. Since walking out of our lives, Barack has been popping up all over the world, making stops in the US Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and NYC. Because of his new and improved globetrotter status, it's been pretty difficult to keep track of where he is, so we've made it easier for you by rounding up all the places Barack has visited since his White House departure.



Rancho Mirage, CA : Fresh out of the White House, Barack hit up Oracle founder Larry Ellison's private golf club on Jan. 21. He was spotted lining up his shot and driving around in a golf cart.

US Virgin Islands: A week and a half later, Barack and Michelle were seen strolling through Necker Island, which is owned by British billionaire Richard Branson. The former president swapped out his suit for some board shorts and a backward baseball cap, while Michelle sported some pigtails and denim cutoffs. Shortly after, Barack was spotted kitesurfing with Richard like nobody's business.

New York : After wrapping up his vacation, Barack squeezed in some family time and took Malia to dinner at Italian eatery Emilio's Ballato on Feb. 23. The following day, Barack sent the streets into a frenzy when he was seen leaving a building in the Flatiron District before reuniting with Malia at the revival of Arthur Miller's The Price on Broadway.

Washington DC: Despite Donald Trump's accusations that Barack tapped the phones at Trump Tower when he was still in office, Barack looked low-key and carefree as he and Michelle made their way out of the National Gallery of Art on March 5.

New York : On March 10, Barack enjoyed a nice brunch with Michelle and U2 frontman and activist Bono at Upland restaurant in Manhattan.

Hawaii: A week later, Barack jetted off to Hawaii for another round of golf. He was also spotted dining at Buzz's Lanikai restaurant in Kailua after reportedly meeting with some tech executives.

Tetiaroa : In March, Barack was reportedly on the South Pacific island writing his White House memoir.

Tahiti: The following month, Barack and Michelle allegedly joined Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks on a 450-foot yacht off the coast of Tahiti.

Chicago : Fresh from vacation, Barack delivered his first public speech since leaving office to an audience of students in Chicago in April. The panel discussion was particularly special as he once taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago, which is where the event took place.

Washington DC: Barack accepted the 2017 Centennial John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation on May 7. In his speech, the former president asked Congress to have "courage" to fight the new healthcare bill and tried to reassure any Americans who feel scared about the times we're living in.

