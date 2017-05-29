 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Memorial Day and Beyond
Fast and Easy
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Food Video
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession

Flounder Fish Stick Recipe

Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)

After being part of our world, Ariel goes back under the sea to make her special flounder fish sticks (sorry, little guy!). Get your dinglehopper ready to whip up a few batches of these tangy, crispy sticks. Watch out, Sebastian, you might be next!

For more recipes from your favorite Disney Princesses, check out Elsa's frozen margarita and Mulan's mu shu pork.

Ariel's Flounder Fish Sticks

Ariel's Flounder Fish Sticks

Ariel's Flounder Fish Sticks

Ingredients

  1. 2 pounds white fish, like cod
  2. 4 eggs
  3. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  4. 2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
  5. 1 teaspoon salt
  6. 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  7. 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  8. Oil for frying
  1. To serve:
  2. Parsley
  3. Tarter sauce
  4. Lemon wedges

Directions

  1. Cut your friend Flounder, or the fish, into 2-inch long strips and set aside. In one bowl, whisk together eggs until smooth. In a second bowl, add flour. In a third bowl, add breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and paprika. Mix until incorporated.
  2. Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed stock pot until approximately 375ºF. Take each piece of fish and first coat in flour, then in egg mixture, and finally in breadcrumbs. Fry in batches for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until the outside is golden brown and the fish is cooked through.
  3. Serve warm with parsley, tarter sauce, and lemon.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
4-6
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Allison Davis
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFood VideoKid-Friendly RecipesThe Little MermaidRecipesFish
Join The Conversation
Organization
7 Things People With Clean Kitchens Do Every Day
by Anna Monette Roberts
Chrissy Teigen's Cooking Tips
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
by Erin Cullum
What is the luckiest day of the year?
Hannahgram
by jiscaro
Fast and Easy
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
by Nicole Perry
Easy Cookies to Bake With Kids
Food and Activities
7 Easy Cookies to Make With Your Little Baker
by Shari Wargo Stamps
Truffles Filled With Sprinkles
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
by Brandi Milloy
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Beauty Video
Turns Out, Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
by Kirbie Johnson
Celebrity Moms With Postpartum Depression
Mother's Day
7 Celeb Moms Who've Opened Up About Postpartum Depression
by Joanna Sloame
Easy Recipes Kids Can Make
Food and Activities
15 Fun Food Ideas Your Kids Can Make on Their Own
by Lisa Horten
Pretzel Fairy Wands Recipe
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Chipotle Guacamole Recipe
Get the Dish
No Need to Pay Extra — Make Your Own Chipotle Guac at Home!
by Susannah Chen
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Fashion Trends
Would You Want Your Man to Wear a RompHim?
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds