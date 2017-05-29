Flounder Fish Stick Recipe
Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)
After being part of our world, Ariel goes back under the sea to make her special flounder fish sticks (sorry, little guy!). Get your dinglehopper ready to whip up a few batches of these tangy, crispy sticks. Watch out, Sebastian, you might be next!
Ariel's Flounder Fish Sticks
From David Ma, thefoodfreestylist.com
Ingredients
- 2 pounds white fish, like cod
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- Oil for frying
- To serve:
- Parsley
- Tarter sauce
- Lemon wedges
Directions
- Cut your friend Flounder, or the fish, into 2-inch long strips and set aside. In one bowl, whisk together eggs until smooth. In a second bowl, add flour. In a third bowl, add breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and paprika. Mix until incorporated.
- Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed stock pot until approximately 375ºF. Take each piece of fish and first coat in flour, then in egg mixture, and finally in breadcrumbs. Fry in batches for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until the outside is golden brown and the fish is cooked through.
- Serve warm with parsley, tarter sauce, and lemon.
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Yield
- 4-6
- Cook Time
- 20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Allison Davis