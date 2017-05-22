 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Everything Guests Ate at Pippa Middleton's Wedding and How Much It Cost
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy

Food at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Everything Guests Ate at Pippa Middleton's Wedding and How Much It Cost

Pippa Middleton got married to longtime boyfriend James Matthews on May 20, and we have one burning question: what was on the menu? It's no surprise that with such a stunning wedding at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire, the reception — and food — was just as lavish. The Telegraph exclusively reports that guests at the reception dined on the bride and groom's favorite foods, including a whole wheel of parmesan cheese ($2,500), foie gras (which costs about $50 per pound), and lobster.

The reception took place inside a glass palace, which reportedly cost $100,000, in Pippa's parents' backyard. To kick the party off, Food & Wine reports that there were nearly 20,000 canapes (hors d'oeuvres), ranging from scallops to smoked salmon to asparagus spears with hollandaise sauce. Some reports claim that a huge amount of beluga caviar, a certain type of sturgeon caviar, was donated by an anonymous Russian source — just over $52,000, to be exact.

Related
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Is a High-Necked, Cap-Sleeved Dream

In addition to the array of gourmet foods on the menu, Pippa's wedding cake, which was from Domino Purchas Cakes and reportedly cost nearly $3,000, was likely the star of the show. To wash it all down, guests drank magnums (bottles twice the size of a standard 750-milliliter bottle) of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne, which start at $150 per bottle.

The kids in attendance, including the always-adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte, snacked on crudités and finger sandwiches. Pippa has officially raised the bar for wedding-worthy menus, and we'll be adding foie gras and parmesan cheese wheels to our list of wedding food ideas.

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Join the conversation
James MatthewsPippa MiddletonWedding FoodFood NewsCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
Friendly PSA: McDonald's in Paris Has Macarons, and They're Ridiculously Cheap
by Victoria Messina
How to Eat Dragon Fruit
Dragons
WTF Is Dragon Fruit, and How Do You Eat It?
by Anna Monette Roberts
Avocado Lattes
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Family Travel
Fried Pickles Aren't Even the Best Part About This Disney World Restaurant
by Brinton Parker
Best Wedding Trends 2017
Wedding
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
by Tara Block
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Red Lobster Secrets Revealed
Food News
by Erin Cullum
What Will Miley Cyrus's Wedding Dress Look Like?
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
World of Color Drink at Disneyland
Food News
The Most Instagrammable Drink at Disneyland
by Brinton Parker
Laura Vitale's Italian Cooking Tips
Food News
3 Ingenious Cooking Secrets Straight From an Italian Grandmother
by Erin Cullum
What to Serve With Wedding Cake?
Party Planning
What You Should Really Be Drinking With Your Wedding Cake
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds