Everything Guests Ate at Pippa Middleton's Wedding and How Much It Cost
Pippa Middleton got married to longtime boyfriend James Matthews on May 20, and we have one burning question: what was on the menu? It's no surprise that with such a stunning wedding at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire, the reception — and food — was just as lavish. The Telegraph exclusively reports that guests at the reception dined on the bride and groom's favorite foods, including a whole wheel of parmesan cheese ($2,500), foie gras (which costs about $50 per pound), and lobster.
The reception took place inside a glass palace, which reportedly cost $100,000, in Pippa's parents' backyard. To kick the party off, Food & Wine reports that there were nearly 20,000 canapes (hors d'oeuvres), ranging from scallops to smoked salmon to asparagus spears with hollandaise sauce. Some reports claim that a huge amount of beluga caviar, a certain type of sturgeon caviar, was donated by an anonymous Russian source — just over $52,000, to be exact.
In addition to the array of gourmet foods on the menu, Pippa's wedding cake, which was from Domino Purchas Cakes and reportedly cost nearly $3,000, was likely the star of the show. To wash it all down, guests drank magnums (bottles twice the size of a standard 750-milliliter bottle) of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne, which start at $150 per bottle.
The kids in attendance, including the always-adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte, snacked on crudités and finger sandwiches. Pippa has officially raised the bar for wedding-worthy menus, and we'll be adding foie gras and parmesan cheese wheels to our list of wedding food ideas.