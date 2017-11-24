Food-Themed Christmas Tree Ornaments
These Festive Food Ornaments Will Take Your Tree to a Tasty New Level
There are tons of ways to decorate a Christmas tree with food, from popcorn garlands to candy canes. But we're perhaps most partial to these ornaments, as they incorporate tasty foods into holiday decor in a way that's reusable year after year. They're perfect as a scrumptious stocking stuffer or to jazz up your own tree in a uniquely mouthwatering way. Whether you're a fan of sushi or street food, there is a perfect holiday ornament for any hungry decorator. Now pour yourself some hot chocolate and get ready for the most delectable tree decorating experience of your life!
— Additional reporting by Victoria Messina
Glass Eye Studio Pickle Ornament
$29
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Squishy Avocado Christmas Ornament
$8
Beer Stein Ornament
$6.50 $4
from Pottery Barn
Peppermint Ornament
$8
Squishy Donut Christmas Ornament
$6
Good Fortune Ornament
$10
Ketchup Christmas OrnamentBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Sprinkled Donut Glass OrnamentBuy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Glitter Pizza Christmas OrnamentBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Party Cupcake Glass Ornament
$13 $9.06
Avocado Toast Glass Ornament
$17 $11.86
Glitter Bacon Christmas OrnamentBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Croissant Ornament
$18
Ramen Bowl Glass Ornament
$27 $18.86
Glitter Macaroon Christmas Ornament - Set Of 3
$16
Noble Gems Fast Food Ornament 3Pc Set
$29 $19.99
from Rue La La
Pancakes Glass OrnamentBuy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Celebrate Champagne Ornament
$16
2017 Rose Champagne Glass Ornament
$25 $17.46
Glitter Pineapple Christmas OrnamentBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Egg Toast Glass Ornament
$15 $10.46
Raspberry Macaron Glass Ornament
$10 $6.96
Glitter Hot Dog Christmas Ornament
$10
Hot Chocolate Glass Ornament
$25 $17.46
Light-Up Cupcake LED Christmas Ornament
$8
Cheeseburger Glass OrnamentBuy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Chinese Food Container Ornament
$14 $9.99
from Rue La La
Cheeseburger Glass Ornament
$25 $18.75
Mini Fries Glass Ornament
$15 $11.25
Set Of 6 Mini Handblown Glass Food Ornaments
$24 $18
