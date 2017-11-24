 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
These Festive Food Ornaments Will Take Your Tree to a Tasty New Level
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Festive Food Ornaments Will Take Your Tree to a Tasty New Level

There are tons of ways to decorate a Christmas tree with food, from popcorn garlands to candy canes. But we're perhaps most partial to these ornaments, as they incorporate tasty foods into holiday decor in a way that's reusable year after year. They're perfect as a scrumptious stocking stuffer or to jazz up your own tree in a uniquely mouthwatering way. Whether you're a fan of sushi or street food, there is a perfect holiday ornament for any hungry decorator. Now pour yourself some hot chocolate and get ready for the most delectable tree decorating experience of your life!

— Additional reporting by Victoria Messina

Saks Fifth Avenue Seasonal Decor
Glass Eye Studio Pickle Ornament
$29
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Seasonal Decor
west elm
Glass Watermelon Ornament
$10 $6
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Squishy Avocado Christmas Ornament
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Pottery Barn
Beer Stein Ornament
$6.50 $4
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Seasonal Decor
Anthropologie
Peppermint Ornament
$8
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Squishy Donut Christmas Ornament
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Anthropologie
Good Fortune Ornament
$10
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Ketchup Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Sprinkled Donut Glass Ornament
$20 $13.96
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Anthropologie
Pretzel Ornament
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Pizza Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Party Cupcake Glass Ornament
$13 $9.06
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Avocado Toast Glass Ornament
$17 $11.86
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Bacon Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Anthropologie
Croissant Ornament
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Ramen Bowl Glass Ornament
$27 $18.86
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Macaroon Christmas Ornament - Set Of 3
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Kurt Adler
Noble Gems Fast Food Ornament 3Pc Set
$29 $19.99
from Rue La La
Buy Now See more Kurt Adler Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Pancakes Glass Ornament
$20 $13.96
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Anthropologie
Celebrate Champagne Ornament
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
2017 Rose Champagne Glass Ornament
$25 $17.46
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Pineapple Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Egg Toast Glass Ornament
$15 $10.46
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Raspberry Macaron Glass Ornament
$10 $6.96
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Hot Dog Christmas Ornament
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Hot Chocolate Glass Ornament
$25 $17.46
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Light-Up Cupcake LED Christmas Ornament
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Sur La Table
Cheeseburger Glass Ornament
$20 $13.96
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Seasonal Decor
Kurt Adler
Chinese Food Container Ornament
$14 $9.99
from Rue La La
Buy Now See more Kurt Adler Seasonal Decor
Nordstrom
Cheeseburger Glass Ornament
$25 $18.75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Seasonal Decor
Nordstrom
Pizza Glass Ornament
$25 $18.75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Seasonal Decor
Nordstrom
Mini Fries Glass Ornament
$15 $11.25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Seasonal Decor
Nordstrom
Set Of 6 Mini Handblown Glass Food Ornaments
$24 $18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Seasonal Decor
Sushi Plate Ornament
$22
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Ice Cream Sandwich Ornament
$14
from ornamentshop.com
Buy Now
Cheese Wheel Ornament
$16
from shopterrain.com
Buy Now
Steak Ornament
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cheeseburger Ornament
$14
from surlatable.com
Buy Now
Pickled Pickle Ornament
Sweet Watermelon Ornament
Creamy Avocado Christmas Ornament
Foamy Beer Stein Ornament
Spicy Peppermint Ornament
Delicious Donut Christmas Ornament
Lucky Good Fortune Ornament
Tasty Ketchup Christmas Ornament
Sprinkled Donut Glass Ornament
Pretzel Ornament
Glitter Pizza Christmas Ornament
Party Cupcake Glass Ornament
Avocado Toast Glass Ornament
Glitter Bacon Christmas Ornament
Croissant Ornament
Ramen Bowl Glass Ornament
Glitter Macaroon Christmas Ornament - Set Of 3
Fast Food Ornament Set
Pancakes Glass Ornament
Celebrate Champagne Ornament
Rose Champagne Glass Ornament
Glitter Pineapple Christmas Ornament
Egg Toast Glass Ornament
Raspberry Macaron Glass Ornament
Glitter Hot Dog Christmas Ornament
Hot Chocolate Glass Ornament
Light-Up Cupcake LED Christmas Ornament
Cheeseburger Glass Ornament
Chinese Food Container Ornament
Cheeseburger Glass Ornament
Pizza Glass Ornament
7
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $50Holiday FoodHoliday LivingFood ShoppingGift GuideStocking StuffersHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Saks Fifth Avenue
Glass Eye Studio Pickle Ornament
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$29
west elm
Glass Watermelon Ornament
from west elm
$10$6
Urban Outfitters
Squishy Avocado Christmas Ornament
from Urban Outfitters
$8
Pottery Barn
Beer Stein Ornament
from Pottery Barn
$6.50$4
Anthropologie
Peppermint Ornament
from Anthropologie
$8
Urban Outfitters
Squishy Donut Christmas Ornament
from Urban Outfitters
$6
Anthropologie
Good Fortune Ornament
from Anthropologie
$10