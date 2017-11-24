These Festive Food Ornaments Will Take Your Tree to a Tasty New Level

There are tons of ways to decorate a Christmas tree with food, from popcorn garlands to candy canes. But we're perhaps most partial to these ornaments, as they incorporate tasty foods into holiday decor in a way that's reusable year after year. They're perfect as a scrumptious stocking stuffer or to jazz up your own tree in a uniquely mouthwatering way. Whether you're a fan of sushi or street food, there is a perfect holiday ornament for any hungry decorator. Now pour yourself some hot chocolate and get ready for the most delectable tree decorating experience of your life!

— Additional reporting by Victoria Messina