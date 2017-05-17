Holy Sh*t, This Fried Chicken Sandwich Has a BOOZY Doughnut Bun

Yes, you're looking at a fried chicken doughnut sandwich. We'll give you a moment to (visually) digest that. This monstrosity of a food hybrid is from Root & Bone in NYC, an ultrapopular Southern restaurant and brunch spot that's known for its fried chicken. Root & Bone has collaborated with The Doughnut Project for this unexpected doughnut hybrid, which has — wait for it — fried chicken, melted cheddar cheese, pickled green tomatoes, and pickles, all sandwiched between a sliced Bourbon Maple Tabasco Glazed doughnut. Because honestly, if you're going to eat a fried chicken doughnut sandwich, it might as well have bourbon in it, too.

It comes as no surprise that The Doughnut Project is a part of this, because that's the same New York company that introduced grilled cheese doughnuts and the everything-bagel doughnut. If you're salivating just looking at the fried chicken doughnut sandwich, here's what you should know about its availability. The limited-edition item will be available at Root & Bone for Memorial Day weekend only (Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29), so act quickly! Grab your non-calorie-counting friends and find a spot in line for this gem before it floats back into your dreams. Read on to get even more up close and personal with the cheesy, glazed fried chicken doughnut.