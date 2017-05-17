 Skip Nav
Holy Sh*t, This Fried Chicken Sandwich Has a BOOZY Doughnut Bun

Yes, you're looking at a fried chicken doughnut sandwich. We'll give you a moment to (visually) digest that. This monstrosity of a food hybrid is from Root & Bone in NYC, an ultrapopular Southern restaurant and brunch spot that's known for its fried chicken. Root & Bone has collaborated with The Doughnut Project for this unexpected doughnut hybrid, which has — wait for it — fried chicken, melted cheddar cheese, pickled green tomatoes, and pickles, all sandwiched between a sliced Bourbon Maple Tabasco Glazed doughnut. Because honestly, if you're going to eat a fried chicken doughnut sandwich, it might as well have bourbon in it, too.

It comes as no surprise that The Doughnut Project is a part of this, because that's the same New York company that introduced grilled cheese doughnuts and the everything-bagel doughnut. If you're salivating just looking at the fried chicken doughnut sandwich, here's what you should know about its availability. The limited-edition item will be available at Root & Bone for Memorial Day weekend only (Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29), so act quickly! Grab your non-calorie-counting friends and find a spot in line for this gem before it floats back into your dreams. Read on to get even more up close and personal with the cheesy, glazed fried chicken doughnut.

The Spaghetti Doughnut Has Arrived to Make All Your Carb Goals a Reality

