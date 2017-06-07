The Best Thing You Can Do to a Negroni Is Turn It Into a Slushie

As someone who loves negronis, I'd order the cocktail any day. But for one week out of the year — Negroni Week — it's basically everyone's duty to order one over any other drink. Sponsored by Campari, Negroni Week started in 2013 and is celebrated in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles from June 5 through June 11, and it's full-on negroni madness at bars and restaurants. The reason? To raise money for charities around the world. So far, Negroni Week has raised almost $900,000 for charitable causes, and nearly 6,000 venues participate each year with their own cocktail and food creations featuring negroni flavors.

What more convincing do you need to feel good about celebrating Negroni Week? Even if you can't make it to any of the festivities in select cities, you can mix up this creative take on a negroni at home any time of the year. The bitter, potent cocktail is refreshing enough on its own, but this recipe combines the classic flavors with the trend of boozy slushies. Smooth and frothy, this blended FroGroni — aka frozen negroni — might go down too easy.